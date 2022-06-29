Cabinet announces benefits for non-IT startups

Non-IT startup companies in the State will soon be entitled to the various benefits enjoyed by start-ups in the IT and allied sectors.

The State Cabinet that met here on Wednesday decided that all registered start-ups with a State unique ID will enjoy the benefits currently limited to IT products and services.

The decision to extend the benefits to all start-ups will be subject to the terms and guidelines finalised by the store purchase and the Electronics, and IT departments and will be applicable for three years from the date of registration or date of recognition by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).

The Cabinet decided to enhance the purchase limit of products and services from registered start-ups from ₹20 lakh to ₹50 lakh. They limit for participation in limited tenders will also be increased from ₹1 cr to ₹3 cr.

Land for gurudwara

The meeting also resolved to allot 10.12 acre of government land for the construction of a Sikh gurudwara in the Tirumala village here. The land will be allotted to the Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar society on lease for a period of 30 years at the rate of ₹100 per acre.