CAA: DYFI activists block train in Alappuzha

March 13, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

In protest against the Union government over the notification of the rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Democratic Youth Federation of India activists blocked train services at the Alappuzha railway station on Wednesday. They stopped Thiruvananthapuram- Lokmanya Tilak train (Netravati Express). The protesters were later arrested and removed from the railway track by the police and Railway Protection Force. DYFI district secretary James Samuel and DYFI district president S. Suresh Kumar led the protest.