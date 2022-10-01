Buffalo runs amok on Museum campus in Thiruvananthapuram

A runaway buffalo ran amok inside the Museum grounds in the city on Friday night. The incident led to a frantic evacuation of visitors from the sprawling campus as the police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel tried to bring the animal under control. The buffalo had entered the grounds around 9 p.m., causing panic, according to the Museum police. On being alerted, the police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel immediately launched an attempt to capture it. The animal was trapped some 45 minutes later with the help of a net and was tethered. No one was injured in the incident, the police said. The buffalo had come running from the Palayam side, but the police are yet to find out from where the animal had escaped. An elderly man was reportedly seen chasing it, but he was nowhere to be found later on. The buffalo will be handed over to the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the police said.