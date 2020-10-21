Buffalo calves to be distributed to famers

Ithikkara has become the first block panchayat in the district to distribute male buffalo calves as part of ‘Buffalo Village’ project. The project, being implemented in connection with the State government’s Subhiksha Keralam initiative, aims at providing livelihood to farmers while ensuring availability of quality meat. A total of 125 persons belonging to economically backward Scheduled Caste community residing in the five panchayats under the block are the beneficiaries of the project. The block panchayat has also arranged insurance for the beneficiaries with 75% subsidy.
Low maintenance
Buffalo farming is considered an ideal option by many farmers as it requires minimal infrastructure. “Buffalo meat has high demand in market and the usual livestock diseases do not normally spread among the herd. A nine-month calf will gain five times its weight in six months and can be auctioned for a higher price,” said an official.
Profitable
The calves also require very little maintenance as they can be left at marshy places for grazing. “Green fodder is the main diet and they do not demand any regular care regime like other cattle. Buffalo rearing is a very profitable option for livestock farmers and there is also an exclusive market for buffalo meat,” he said.
