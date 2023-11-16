B.Tech students permitted to undertake six-month-long internships during course

November 16, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Syndicate of A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has approved a proposal to permit B.Tech students to go on six-month-long internships during the course of their study.

A Syndicate meeting on Thursday also resolved to commence B.Tech courses for working professionals this year. Aspirants can seek direct admission to the third semester of such programmes. Seven colleges, which had received the approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in this regard, will be permitted to introduce separate batches for these courses.

The meeting also decided to grant B. Tech degrees with low-pass grade those to students who received 40% or more aggregate in the university examination, but failed owing to a lack of internal marks.

The university has decided to suspend the university ID of R. Harikumar, a government engineering college faculty, for one year following an inquiry into a complaint that students were intentionally failed in an examination. As a result of the decision, the teacher will be barred from undertaking any activity related to examinations and other academic responsibilities. The university has recommended the government to initiate further action against him.

It was also decided to suspend section officer R. Praveen in connection with allegations that has cropped over irregularities in the University Provident Fund account. A sub-committee has been tasked with conducting an inquiry against other officials concerned.

Aided colleges have been given permission to implement the Social Justice Department’s decision to adopt reservation for the differently-abled in teaching positions.