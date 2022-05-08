Brother-in-law held for tribal youth’s death
The Thirunelly police arrested a tribal youth on Sunday in connection with the death of a person from Kalamkode Adiya tribal settlement. He was allegedly beaten to death in a drunken brawl.
The arrested is Vipin, 32, of Emmadi at Thirunelly in the district. Binu, 32, his brother-in-law, succumbed to injuries at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Saturday.
The police said Binu had an altercation with three residents of the tribal settlement in an inebriated mood on Friday night, and finally, Vipin allegedly beat him to death with a log.
According to the post-mortem report, a serious injury to the head was the reason for the death, the police said.
Vipin was charged with various Sections of the Indian Penal Code.
