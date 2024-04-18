GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Brittas lecture: KU denies poll code violation charge

April 18, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST

Sarath Babu George 9765

John Brittas, MP, did not violate the Model Code of Conduct through the lecture he delivered in Kerala University on Wednesday, the university has stated in its formal response to the Election Commission in connection with a notice seeking explanation on the possible breach of the model code.

Registrar K.S. Anil Kumar submitted the report on the basis of the findings of the Joint Registrar in charge of elections.

The university held that the MP’s lecture on ‘Indian Democracy: Challenges and Duties’ was not a political programme and was devoid of party flags or symbols. The programme was part of the monthly lecture series.

It, however, faulted the Kerala University Employees Union (KUEU) for going ahead with the lecture, despite being barred by the university authorities citing the possibility of violating the model code. Besides, the programme was telecast live by some media outlets, the report added.

