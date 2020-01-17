Brilliant show by siblings at India Skills Kerala 2020

Eight-year-old Vismaya Subin and her six-year-old brother Ravisankar were the youngest among the participants of ‘colour wheel’ competition, the district round of India Skills Kerala 2020, held at Government Women’s ITI at Chalakudy on Thursday. But their love for nature gave them the confidence to compete with those older than them.

To the surprise of the onlookers and invigilators, Vismaya and Ravisankar gave colourful expression to their imagination on the paper much ahead of the senior contestants.

Over 16,000 participants are vying for honours in the district rounds of the Indian Skills Kerala 2020 competitions, organised by the Industrial Training Department (ITI) and Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE), both under the Labour Department.

A total of 10 children competed in the ‘colour wheel’ competition held at Chalakudy.

The district rounds of the multi-tier event was inaugurated by Labour Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan on Wednesday in Thiruvananthapuram.

42 categories

Competitions are being held in 42 categories of vocational and non-vocational skills in the district-level rounds, being held across the State till January 20.

The district-level competitions will be followed by zonal events in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode between January 27 and 31. The State-level grand finale is scheduled to be held at Swapna Nagari, Kozhikode, from February 22 to 24.

The winners at the State-level competitions will get ₹1 lakh each as prize money, and runners up, ₹50,000. All finalists will get ₹10,000 each.

The State-level winners will qualify for the national competitions and the prize-winning performers at the national round will get an opportunity to represent the country at World Skills 2021 in Shanghai, China.