There was a brief respite from rain in the district on Monday and flood waters have started receding from the highlands and midlands. However, a few colonies in upper Kuttanad are still submerged.

As many as 201 persons of to 58 families have been shifted to two relief camps opened at St. Thomas Higher Secondary School at Eruvellipra and the SNV HSS at Thirumoolapuram in Tiruvalla taluk.

A few houses in the upper Kuttanad village of Peringara remained surrounded by floodwaters on Monday morning.

However, the flood-relief camp opened at St. Behenan’s School at Vennikkulam in Malappally taluk on Sunday was closed on Monday.

Holiday for relief camps

The Collector has declared a holiday Tuesday for the two schools where flood-relief camps are functioning.

A house has been damaged at Enadimangalam in Adoor taluk and another at Thannithode in Konni taluk in separate minor landslips on Sunday night.

The building that houses the village office at Vallicaud, near here, too was damaged after a tree branch fell over its roof.

A house at Ranni-Perinad was destroyed in the heavy rain on Sunday night, according to official sources.

Low rainfall forecast

Meanwhile, the weather forecast released by the India Meteorological Department on Monday afternoon says that there will be a respite from rainfall in the southern districts, including Pathanamthitta, in the coming days.