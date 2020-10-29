Brahmana sabha for quota-free society

The Kerala Brahmana Sabha (KBS) said here on Thursday that it stood for a reservation-free society where all sections enjoyed equal opportunities and status.

In a statement issued here, KBS general secretary N.V. Sivarama Krishnan and president Karimpuzha Raman said that the concept of reservation should be changed if the country wanted a robust society.

Welcoming the State and Central government decisions on reservation for forward communities, KBS leaders said that they did not favour the idea of 10 per cent reservation in the 50 per cent general category.

“Education and job on the basis of reservation is denial of justice for all. Freedom and equality assured in the Constitution is thus denied to people who are born in forward communities,” they said.