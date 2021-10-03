Kerala

Boy in Kerala, who lost his way in the forest, rescued

A 15-year-old boy, who went missing after he went inside the forest was rescued following a joint search operation carried out by the authorities, on October 3.

Lijeesh, a ninth grade student, son of Shaji a resident of Mallom village in Vellarikund taluk went missing on October 2 evening when he ventured into the forest to fetch water for the house from the pipeline inside the forest.

The family got worried when he didn’t return and they informed the neighbors and the authorities. Locals, police, firefighters and forest officials searched late into the night, but could not find Lijeesh, who strayed deep into the forest due to heavy rain.

Despite the search operation carried out by the authorities in the area, the boy was not found the same day. The search went on till early morning the next day, and the boy was found and rescued.

The forest officials said that boy had lost his way due to heavy rains and that he is safe and healthy.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 3, 2021 10:53:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/boy-in-kerala-who-lost-his-way-in-the-forest-rescued/article36802415.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY