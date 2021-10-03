Boy in Kerala, who lost his way in the forest, rescued

The boy reportedly lost his way due to heavy rains in the area

A 15-year-old boy, who went missing after he went inside the forest was rescued following a joint search operation carried out by the authorities, on October 3.

Lijeesh, a ninth grade student, son of Shaji a resident of Mallom village in Vellarikund taluk went missing on October 2 evening when he ventured into the forest to fetch water for the house from the pipeline inside the forest.

The family got worried when he didn’t return and they informed the neighbors and the authorities. Locals, police, firefighters and forest officials searched late into the night, but could not find Lijeesh, who strayed deep into the forest due to heavy rain.

Despite the search operation carried out by the authorities in the area, the boy was not found the same day. The search went on till early morning the next day, and the boy was found and rescued.

The forest officials said that boy had lost his way due to heavy rains and that he is safe and healthy.