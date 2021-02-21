Both fronts have fostered only corruption, says Adityanath

Both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) governments in Kerala have only fostered corruption and instability, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said. He was speaking at the inauguration of the ‘Vijaya Yatra’, led by BJP State president K. Surendran, which began in Kasaragod on Sunday.
“While many States have reaped the benefits of the policies implemented by the Union government, Kerala has been left behind. The government here is not keen on executing Central projects,” he said. Citing the Jal Jeevan Mission, a project to provide clean drinking water to every household, he said the LDF government had failed to implement it on time.
On the COVID-19 situation, he said there are fewer than 2,000 active cases in U.P., which had a population of 24 crore. The World Health Organization (WHO) had recognised the U.P. government’s efforts to check the infection spread. On the other hand, the Kerala government had not succeeded in arresting the virus transmission. On the Sabarimala issue, he said the LDF government was playing with people’s emotions and openly allowing anarchy by certain organisations that attack temples and churches. On the other hand, the BJP government had laid the foundation stone for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Later, he flagged off ‘Vijaya Yatra’. The inauguration was attended by leaders of the BJP and the NDA constituents.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath