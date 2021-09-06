Bomb threat to indigenous aircraft carrier under Cochin Shipyard: Police register cases registered under cyber terrorism

Cochin Shipyard receives e-mails twice in the past 20 days, warning of bombs going off in the IAC to be christened INS Vikrant

The police have registered cases under cyber terrorism after Cochin Shipyard received e-mails twice in the past 20 days, warning of bombs going off in the indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) that would be christened INS Vikrant — built by the shipyard and undergoing sea trials.

Sources said the Ernakulam South Police Station has registered cases under Section 66 F (cyber terrorism, a charge that can attract punishment up to life imprisonment) of IT Act and Section 384 of IPC.

“An investigation, launched about three weeks ago after the shipyard received an e-mail threat, has been intensified after yet another threat a couple of days ago. We are trying to identify the source of the e-mail,” said police sources.

On whether the development had anything similar to a handwritten letter threatening Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar the past week, they replied in the negative.

Security beefed up

A preliminary enquiry, however, suggests these were fake threats. But security has been stepped up for the IAC and other vessels. A bomb disposal squad conducted checks in the IAC and a few other naval ships, they added.

A team led by the Ernakulam South CI is investigating the case.