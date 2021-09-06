Bomb threat to indigenous aircraft carrier under Cochin Shipyard: Police register cases registered under cyber terrorism

The police have registered cases under cyber terrorism after Cochin Shipyard received e-mails twice in the past 20 days, warning of bombs going off in the indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) that would be christened INS Vikrant — built by the shipyard and undergoing sea trials.
Sources said the Ernakulam South Police Station has registered cases under Section 66 F (cyber terrorism, a charge that can attract punishment up to life imprisonment) of IT Act and Section 384 of IPC.
“An investigation, launched about three weeks ago after the shipyard received an e-mail threat, has been intensified after yet another threat a couple of days ago. We are trying to identify the source of the e-mail,” said police sources.
On whether the development had anything similar to a handwritten letter threatening Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar the past week, they replied in the negative.
Security beefed up
A preliminary enquiry, however, suggests these were fake threats. But security has been stepped up for the IAC and other vessels. A bomb disposal squad conducted checks in the IAC and a few other naval ships, they added.
A team led by the Ernakulam South CI is investigating the case.