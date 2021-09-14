Kerala

Body of medical student recovered from Bharathapuzha

Body of one of the two medical students drowned in Bharathapuzha recovered on Tuesday. The deceased was Mathew Abraham of Chelakkara. Body was found near the check dam at Vazhalipadam.

Mathew Abraham along with Goutham Krishna of Ambalapuzha, students of P.K. Das Medical College, Vaniyamkulam, caught in the undercurrent in Bharathapuzha near the check dam at Mayannur two days back.

Though the police and fire and rescue force searched for them they couldn’t find them. Help from the Navy too was sought.

Both of them were fourth year students of P.K. Das Medical College. Seven students, including them, were in the team who visited the check dam. Mathew caught in the current first. Goutham, who tried to rescue him, also went missing.


