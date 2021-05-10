Body of COVID-19 patient taken to Masjid for religious rites in Thrissur

Case booked against masjid authorities, COVID-19 patient’s relatives for performing religious rites en route to burial

A case has been registered against authorities of the MIC (Malik Islamic Centre) Juma Masjid, Thrissur and relatives of a COVID-19 patient, whose body was taken to the Masjid for religious rites.

Body of Khadeeja (53) of Varavur was taken to the MIC Juma Masjid, at Sakthan Nagar on May 10, en route to burial, for religious rites. It is alleged that the body was washed and religious rites were done on the Masjid compound.

The case was charged against the Masjid authorities and the relatives on the direction of the health department. The body was taken to the Masjid in an ambulance belonging to a private charitable institution. The ambulance was also taken into custody.

“The incident was unfortunate and stringent action will be taken,” District Collector S. Shanavas said.