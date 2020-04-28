Bodies of 7 Indians brought from UAE

Bodies of seven Indians, who died of diseases other than COVID-19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), were brought to the Calicut International Airport on Tuesday.

The bodies, including those hailing from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Goa, were repatriated in the flydubai cargo flight FZ 8189 from Dubai at 12. 40 p.m., airport director K. Srinivasa Rao said.

He said the freighter aircraft departed for Dubai with over 18,000 kg of fruits, vegetables and medicines later.

A senior police officer said the bodies were of Koshy Mathai and Sijo Joy of Pathanamthitta; Punnakkal David Shamy of Kannur; Johannan John of Kollam; Velayudhan Sathyan of Thrissur; Sreenivas Muthukarappan of Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu and Henrique D'Souza of Goa. The bodies were handed over to the relatives.

The bodies were repatriated after the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order permitting to transport the bodies of Indians from abroad subject to guidelines issued by various Ministries and government departments related to the management of COVID-19 and submission of No Objection Certificate from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Now, the Indian Embassies and High Commissions abroad can give clearance for repatriation of mortal remains of Indian citizens died abroad due to reasons other than COVID-19 infection.