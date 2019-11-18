Board this bus, get a grasp of space

Space on Wheels, a mobile exhibition unit of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), was launched here on Monday with S. Somanath, director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), expressing the hope that it would inspire schoolchildren to learn more about the Indian space programme.

Space on Wheels is arranged inside a bus and features scale models of ISRO launch vehicles, satellites, space applications, and the launchpads at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. The bus will tour schools across the State in a bid to step up awareness about space technology and ISRO. The mobile exhibition, flagged off by Mr. Somanath at the Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Cotton Hill, here is one of six rolled out by ISRO across the country to mark the birth centenary of Vikram Sarabhai and the 50th anniversary of the formation of ISRO.

“The bus will tour schools introducing space-related activities to students not exposed to them. Many students have had the opportunity to visit VSSC and the Space Museum there. But there are thousands of children who have not had the chance. The bus will tour their schools and create a small awareness about what we are doing. Let it encourage them to study science and mathematics,” he said.

‘A mini-version only’

Inviting the eager schoolchildren to enter the bus and see for themselves what it was all about, the VSSC director also cautioned them that ISRO was a much vaster set-up than the exhibition. “Don’t think you can see all of India’s space programme inside this bus. But we have arranged small models of the launch vehicles, satellites, applications and the launchpads as well as a few videos to introduce the space programme. It should encourage you to know more, read more about the space programme,” he said.

The launch of the mobile exhibition marks the 50th year of ISRO, which evolved from the Indian National Committee for Space Research, (INCOSPAR) formed in 1962, to ISRO in 1969.