Kerala

Board invites orders for coffee seeds

Applications have been invited from coffee growers for placing indents for coffee seeds of Arabica and Robusta varieties.

The indents should be submitted in the prescribed application to the liaison offices of the Coffee Board in Wayanad, Idukki, and Palakkad districts on or before November 12.

The applications should be accompanied by an advance payment of ₹500 for 1 kg of seed payable by demand draft or through electronic mode, J. Nirmal Davis, Joint Director (Extension), Coffee Board, Kerala, said in a release. For details, contact the nearest liaison offices of the board.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 21, 2021 10:26:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/board-invites-orders-for-coffee-seeds/article36597944.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY