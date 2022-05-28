Blue Diamond’s turns 50

Alappuzha’s own music band has produced an array of talents

Alappuzha’s own music band has produced an array of talents

Blue Diamond's is 50 years old. Keralites who love music would have heard about Alappuzha's own orchestra group at least once.

It had its beginning in 1970. In 1973, under the leadership of B. Bindu Madhav, the band got its name ‘Bhima’s Blue Diamond’s’. The orchestra was officially inaugurated by musicians M.K. Arjunan, R.K. Shekhar (father of music director A.R. Rahman), and Kumarakom Rajappan.

The troupe has produced some of the best talents in the Malayalam music industry. K.G. Markose was one of the lead singers in the early days of the band. The playback singers gifted by the band include Pattanakkad Purushothaman, Jency Anthony, Edava Basheer, Alleppey Suresh, Sudhir Kumar, Daleema Jojo (MLA), Cochin Ibrahim, Gigi Francis, Paramanandan (K.P. Brahmanandan's brother), and Cochin Jr. Mehboob.

Musicians Ouseppachan, Johnson Master, Rex Isaac, film director Fazil, Nedumudi Venu, Rex Isaac, had also associated with the band.

Blue Diamond's was the first to use a three-way sound system in musical performances. The band's disciplined approach to programmes increased its acceptance among the public over the years.

After the lifting of COVID-19-induced restrictions, the troupe is back performing on stages across the State. The orchestra is currently run by secretary T.V. Pappachan and manager Bijo.

The golden jubilee celebration of the orchestra was held on Saturday.