BJP seeks action against youths

BJP State general secretary M.T. Ramesh has asked the CPI(M) leadership why it is not initiating action against two party members who, according to the investigating agencies, have links with the Maoists.
He told the media here on Sunday that sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act had been slapped against the two activists and it was no longer an internal affair of that party.
“The CPI(M) should clarify if it allows Maoists to function within the party,” Mr. Ramesh asked. He alleged that the CPI(M) Kozhikode district committee seemed to have rebutted the findings of the investigating agencies.
In variance
“Does that mean they don’t agree with the views of the Home Department, which is handled by their leader Pinarayi Vijayan?” Mr. Ramesh asked.
