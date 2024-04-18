BJP-linked PPRC publishes report on Kerala’s fiscal situation

April 18, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Public Policy Research Centre (PPRC) has raised caution over the State’s purported descent into financial instability due to increasing debt.

The think tank, associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), also highlighted several challenges allegedly faced by Kerala such as rising lawlessness, proliferation of drugs, shrinking agriculture sector, and deteriorating health-care system.

Such assessments have been included in the report titled ‘Kerala Story — A Take of Betrayal’, published by the PPRC and unveiled by BJP national executive member P.K. Krishnadas, here on Thursday.

PPRC director Sumeet Bhasin said the report, which analysed the governance of the Left Democratic Front (LDF)-ruled Kerala, had raised caution on the worsening fiscal situation of the State “due to rising deficits and public debt, exacerbated by inadequate policies and Budget allocations. Economic indicators such as fiscal deficit, revenue deficit, and outstanding liabilities are on the rise, thereby impeding the State’s progress.”

Fiscal deficit

The fiscal deficit, the report stated, has swelled from 2.44% in 2022-23 to 3.4% in 2024-25. The revenue deficit has also increased from 0.88% of the Gross State Domestic Product in 2022-23 to 2.12% in 2024-25.

The study claimed that the State grappled with a disturbing rise in crime and violence. Statistics revealed a surge in drug-related offences. Besides, 39,000 cases relating to atrocities on women had been registered between 2020 and 2022.

The State also allegedly faced several challenges in the health-care sector, including mounting debts due to hospitals and acute shortage of essential drugs and medical supplies. Patients were forced to seek treatment at private facilities under such circumstances, the report alleged.