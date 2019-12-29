BJP leaders walk out of all-party conference

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) walked out of the joint conference of all political parties convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday to discuss the necessity for a joint exercise that will reflect the popular concerns of the people with regard to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act [CAA].

As soon as the meeting began, BJP leaders J.R. Padmakumar and M.S. Kumar demanded that the meeting be dissolved after passing a resolution against the protests faced by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

With the Chief Minister, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and other leaders not heeding to their demands, the duo walked out.

Mr. Kumar told mediapersons that the meeting was unconstitutional. “How can a State Government convene a meeting to plan protests against a law passed by both Houses of the Parliament? The Government is not supposed to organise such action. We will take all necessary steps to counter this,” he said.