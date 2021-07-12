Kerala

BJP leader’s charge

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation councillor V.V.Rajesh has accused Left leaders and youth organisation members of being part of the corruption case, involving embezzlement of funds meant for beneficiaries for educational and other purposes under a sub-office of the Department of Scheduled Caste Development functioning out of the city Corporation office.

In a Facebook post, he alleged that some of temporary staff who were appointed in the section were CPI (M) appointees. He said that a total amount of ₹39 lakh has been siphoned off through 40 accounts.


