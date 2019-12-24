BJP has put nation in civil war-like state: Raja

The RSS-BJP combine, in its push to establish a theocratic, Brahmnical Hindu rashtra, has put the country in a civil war-like situation, CPI general secretary D. Raja has said.

Addressing media persons here on Tuesday, Mr. Raja said while the entire Kashmir region was plunged into a crisis situation with the abrogation of Article 370, the remaining parts, including the northeast, erupted in agitation with the enactment of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The significant feature of this anti-Government agitation this time is participation of the students, who now stand in the front line of the battle.

Subversion of values

“What is going on now is an undeclared subversion of the Indian Constitution and in the present circumstances, our task is to save the country from the grip of these criminal-fascist elements. In the emerging situation, the left and all-secular democratic forces should come together and defend the Constitution of India,” he said.

Mr. Raja also criticised the contradictory stances adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Sha over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to mislead the country.

“The Citizens (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and NRC should viewed in totality. While the Prime Minister says NRC is not in the agenda, Mr. Shah has declared that the NRC will be implemented in all parts of the country. So is it Mr. Modi who is lying or Mr. Shah?” he asked.

According to him, every sphere of the Indian economy is in shambles owing to the wrong policies of the Modi Government.

No growth

“Every economist of reputation has said economic slowdown is a reality, GDP is declining and unemployment is galloping. Instead of jobless growth, it is now job loss and no growth,” he said.

Regarding the outcome of the Jharkhand elections, Mr. Raja termed it a fitting reply to the sinister and divisive policies of the BJP-RSS combine.

A vote against BJP

“People have decided and voted against the BJP by taking into account their own experiences. That was the anger of people against the BJP. In fact, the party had the same experience in Maharashtra and Haryana as well. But while theparty has been kept out of power in Maharashtra, it has managed to hold on to power in Haryana through manipulation,” he said.