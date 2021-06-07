Kerala

BJP alleges bias in Kodakara black money case probe

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is trying to damage the image of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) using the Kodakara black money robbery case, BJP State vice president A.N. Radhakrishnan has alleged.

Addressing mediapersons here on Monday, he said the party will fight against this. “The Chief Minister is the captain of a quotation gang. The media is doing public relations work for him by hunting the BJP.

“The police, investigating the case, are highly biased. The BJP will organise agitation across the State against this,” he said.

“The LDF government, which turned autocratic with its huge majority, is violating all democratic principles. A faction in the police, which favours the Communist party, is investigating the Kodakara case,” he alleged.

“The BJP has documents of all financial deals. If it is black money, why are they not asking the Enforcement Directorate to investigate the case,” he asked.


