Bishop wants Christian industrial as LDF candidate in Mannarkkad

Palakkad Bishop Mar Jacob Manathodath has courted a controversy by writing to the Communist Party of India (CPI) demanding that a Christian industrialist be made the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate in Mannarkkad Assembly constituency.
Bishop Manathodath has demanded the candidature of Isaac Varghese, an industrialist from Kanjikode near here. The Bishop reportedly pointed out that the Church would support Mr. Varghese and that his candidature would increase the winning chances of the LDF in Mannarkkad.
The Bishop has written the letter to CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran. The Viswa Karma Sabha too said that it would support Mr. Varghese in Mannarkkad.
An active Congress worker until 1992, Mr. Varghese is now a district committee member of the CPIM)’s Pravasi organisation.
District committee choice
However, the CPI district committee is not in favour of the Bishop’s choice. CPI leaders said here on Thursday that they would prefer one of their active party workers or leaders to fight the Assembly election from Mannarkkad.
Mr. Varghese said that the Bishop wrote in support of him apparently because he was a Christian.
However, the CPI district leadership said here on Thursday that discussions on deciding candidates was yet to begin. They said they were not aware of the Bishop’s letter to the State leadership.
Indian’s Union Muslim League (IUML)’s N. Shamsuddeen is currently representing Mannarkkad in the Assembly.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath