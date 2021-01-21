Bishop wants Christian industrial as LDF candidate in Mannarkkad

Mar Jacob Manathodath writes to CPI about candidature for Assembly polls

Palakkad Bishop Mar Jacob Manathodath has courted a controversy by writing to the Communist Party of India (CPI) demanding that a Christian industrialist be made the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate in Mannarkkad Assembly constituency.

Bishop Manathodath has demanded the candidature of Isaac Varghese, an industrialist from Kanjikode near here. The Bishop reportedly pointed out that the Church would support Mr. Varghese and that his candidature would increase the winning chances of the LDF in Mannarkkad.

The Bishop has written the letter to CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran. The Viswa Karma Sabha too said that it would support Mr. Varghese in Mannarkkad.

An active Congress worker until 1992, Mr. Varghese is now a district committee member of the CPIM)’s Pravasi organisation.

District committee choice

However, the CPI district committee is not in favour of the Bishop’s choice. CPI leaders said here on Thursday that they would prefer one of their active party workers or leaders to fight the Assembly election from Mannarkkad.

Mr. Varghese said that the Bishop wrote in support of him apparently because he was a Christian.

However, the CPI district leadership said here on Thursday that discussions on deciding candidates was yet to begin. They said they were not aware of the Bishop’s letter to the State leadership.

Indian’s Union Muslim League (IUML)’s N. Shamsuddeen is currently representing Mannarkkad in the Assembly.