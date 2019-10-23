Bishop intimidating me, nun tells rights panel

Even as the trial against Bishop Franco Mulakkal in the nun rape case is slated to begin at the Additional District Sessions Court 1 in Kottayam on November 11, the survivor has approached the National Commission for Women and the Kerala Women’s Commission alleging attempts to intimidate her through social media.

“False statements, imputations, and fabricated stories tarnishing our reputation and character are being systematically spread through the YouTube channel, Christian Times, run by the bishop and his aides,” stated the complaint.

The nun said these videos were intended to humiliate and harass her and fellow nuns, who were witnesses in the case, and the investigation officials and put them under pressure.

Though the Kuravilangadu police booked a case against the channel in May, videos revealing the identity of the victim and the witnesses were being uploaded on the platform, she added.

Pointing out that such actions amounted to violation of the bail conditions laid down by the Kerala High Court, she sought the intervention of the commissions in the matter.

Serious allegations

Confirming the receipt of the complaint, Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson M.C. Josephine said the allegations raised by the nun were serious in nature. A case had been registered based on the complaint and the State Police Chief and the cyber wing of the Kerala Police directed to submit a report in 10 days.

“An earlier report from the Kottayam District Police Chief on a similar complaint from the nun stated that the investigation was under progress. This is in addition to a report sought on a suo motu case registered by the commission. When such cases already exist, no one should be permitted to act against these nuns in a similar manner,” said the chairperson.

Official sources said the Kuravilangadu police too had sought a clarification from the Bishop.

Meanwhile, special prosecutor Jithesh J. Babu said the court had already issued a summons seeking the accused Bishop to appear for a preliminary hearing on the chargesheet.

Though the investigation team had submitted the chargesheet in the JFMC, Pala, the case was committed to the Principal Sessions Court, Kottayam.

It was then transferred to the Additional District Sessions Court, where the sessions judge Gopakumar is scheduled to conduct the hearing.