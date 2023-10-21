BIS raids steel manufacturer in Thrissur, seizes hollow steel sections without valid licence

October 21, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi branch of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) conducted a raid at New Malayalam Steel Private Limited at Mala in Thrissur district on Friday and found that the company was manufacturing hollow steel sections for structural use with ISI marking without a valid licence from the BIS and an expired licence number.

A communication from the BIS said that the product was used for fabrication works and roofing. Around 160 tonnes of hollow steel sections were seized during the raid. Action is being initiated against the company under Section 17 of the BIS Act, 2016. The offence is punishable with imprisonment for a term that may extend up to two years or with fine not less than ₹2 lakh.

A. Mohd Ismail, head of BIS Kochi, cautioned the public as well as manufacturers to be aware of the seriousness of the offence. Any information regarding factories using ISI mark on their products without a valid licence from the BIS or manufacturing products which are under compulsory certification without a valid licence from the BIS may be sent to the Bureau of India Standards, 2nd Floor, CWC Office Complex, Maveli Road, Gandhi Nagar, Kadavanthra P.O., Kochi – 682020. (Phone 0482-22071714, 2207175; e-Mail: kobo@bis.gov.in)

The list of products under compulsory certification of the BIS is available on the BIS website (https://www.bis.gov.in/index.php/products-under-compulsory-certification/) or may be accessed directly from BIS Care App, the communication added.