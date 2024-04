April 27, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Tropical Institute of Ecological Sciences will conduct a bird survey within the town limits of Kottayam on Monday. This survey, scheduled from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., will span six regions and will be led by junior naturalists and amateur bird watchers, supervised by experts. Those interested in participating may contact: 9496794305.