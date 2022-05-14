Bio-mass fuelled clean combustion device, an alternative for LPG

CESSE is working on a carbon-neutral project and as part of this initiative they are introducing the Agnisakhi and Agnimithra to the people

When people are looking for an alternative product in the wake of increasing LPG cost, Aganisaki and Agnimithra, an advanced bio-mass fuelled clean combustion device, developed by former Indian Institute of Science professor H.S Mukunda in collaboration with the Centre of Excellence in Systems, Energy and Environment (CESEE), Kannur Government College of Engineering, is garnering huge attention.

A. Sukesh, head of CESEE, said they have collaborated with Mr. Mukunda, who has received a patent for the device, for joint research and development of an indigenous system that can ensure efficient resource utilisation upholding global sustainability by using clean cooking and biomass combustion. He said the CESSE is working on a carbon-neutral project and as part of this initiative they are introducing the Agnisakhi and Agnimithra to the people.

The demonstration of the product at the college on Thursday garnered huge attention of people and they have already received more than a hundred orders for domestic and commercial purposes, he said. While Agnimithra is a horizontal Continuous Clean Combustion device, the Agnisakhi is a vertical injector-based Combustion device, which is tailored to cater to the needs of domestic to large scale cooking applications including hotels restaurants and canteens.

Mr. Sukesh said that it is unlike the traditional stoves, and it works on the combustion gasification technology, which partially gasifies the biomass and then fuel particles are combusted with air. This will help incomplete combustion and hence there be will no smoke. It will reduce the particulate emission, he added.

Sachin Payanad, who is researching under Mr. Mukunda said that initially when the device was developed it could only use pellets to burn. However now any biomass of varying density including agriculture residue and wood logs can be used, he said. The stove qualifies under the Tier 4 level, which is the highest grade given as per the Clean Cook alliance, which operates with the support of the United Nations Foundation to promote clean cooking technology.

He said that the stove has power equivalent to gas. It consumes 1.5 kg of firewood for domestic purposes and for commercial purposes including hotels and eateries, the devices can be tailored that can use from 3.5 kg to 15 kg per hour. It means that when 700 gm of LPG is used for bigger burner in commercial establishments, only 3.5 kg of firewood be required when using these stoves, he added.

He further said that these stoves are economical as well. About 150 gm of LPG, which is equivalent to 1.5 kg of firewood, when used per hour will cost ₹25. However, it will cost only ₹4, if the firewood is bought for ₹2, he added.

The CESEE said that following the demonstration of the stove, more than 100 people have placed their demanded domestic as well as commercial use including from hotels and crematoriums. Since the product has not been commercially produced, it has now been priced at Rs8500 for domestic purposes, while the cost for commercial purpose may start from ₹13,500.