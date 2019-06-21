Binoy Kodiyeri absconding

Binoy Kodiyeri, the elder son of CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who has been booked in a case of rape and sexual assault by the Maharashtra Police, is learnt to have absconded from his residence near Thalassery.

There was speculation that two Maharashtra police officers, who reached Kannur on Wednesday, were here to arrest him in the case, registered on a complaint filed by a Mumbai-based woman.

Police sources said Binoy had apparently absconded fearing his arrest by the two police officers from Mumbai.

The police officers from the Oshiwara police station, who made enquiries with the local police, could not get any information about the whereabouts of Binoy, who was residing at his residence located within the New Mahe police station limits. He could have left his house to avert a possible arrest as he was likely to move court for an anticipatory bail.

Police officers at Thalassery said the visiting officers met police officers there to collect the residence address of Binoy.

On Thursday morning, the two policemen, accompanied by some police personnel from the New Mahe police station, went to the house of Binoy. Finding no occupants in the house, the officers from Mumbai left Thalassery by noon, they said adding that they had no information about the destination of the two officers.

The officers from Maharashtra met District Police Chief Prateesh Kumar on June 19.

The Maharashtra Police had reportedly asked Binoy to appear before the investigating officer in Mumbai in three days.