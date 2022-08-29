Bill will be a catalyst for maritime growth, says Devarkovil

HQ of maritime board will be shifted to capital from Kochi

The Kerala Maritime Board (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which was passed by the Assembly on Monday, would bring in a noticeable change in the maritime development of the State, said Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil. Replying to the discussion on the Bill ratified by the Subject Committee, Mr. Devarkovil said that though the neighbouring coastal States had made big strides in coastal shipping and transshipment over the past few years, the State lagged in many respects due to the inadequacies in the administration of maritime board formed in 2017 in the State.

As per the amendments, the headquarters of the board will be shifted to Thiruvananthapuram from Kochi where a regional office would be maintained. The existing Act had not allowed the posting of an officer below the rank of principal secretary to the post of vice chairman. The new amendment will allow the State to appoint a secretary-level officer to the post. Further, as per the Act, the State government cannot issue a directive to the chief executive officer (CEO) of the port, while the new amendment will allow the State to issue directives to the CEO.

Administrator post

In addition, the State government would be in a position to appoint an administrator in case of an emergency situation. The Minister said the State had 17 non-major ports and the completion of Vizhinjam port would open up a lot of opportunities for them. The Chief Minister had directed the linking of the inland waterways with these ports for enabling cargo movement and for tourism purposes, said Mr. Devarkovil.

Earlier, Uma Thomas of Congress said that the new amendment would create additional financial liability for the State government. The administrator rule was against the democratic ethos of the board, she said.