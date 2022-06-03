Biker duo cite need for habitable coastline

They have been pedalling the 555-km coastal route from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram

They have been pedalling the 555-km coastal route from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram

Residents of Chellanam, who have been at the receiving end of sea water incursion into their homes at frequent intervals due to rampant sea erosion, had unlikely visitors to their hamlet on Friday (which is observed as World Bicycle Day) — two youths who have been pedalling the 555 km coastal route from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram.

The ‘Pedalling for Planet’ ride by Shahir Ahmed and Dani David, is organised by Change Can Change Climate Change (C5) Foundation. The duo, who are votaries of sustainable living, intend to highlight the fact that a healthy and habitable coastline is important for the existence of mankind and nature.

They expressed grief at coastal residents being the worst affected by climate change, although they contributed the least to green house emissions. Based on feedback from the riders, C5 would submit a report to the State government on the urgent need to preserve the coast. Their ride will culminate at Shanghumukham Beach in Thiruvananthapuram on June 5, World Environment Day.

A team led by the two bikers was received at Chellanam by V.T. Sebastian, general convener of Chellanam-Kochi Janakeeya Vedi and Babu Palliparambil, its vice president. Residents poured out their grievances about the impact of extreme sea level rise, coastal erosion, and the other calamities. Mr. Sebastian said there was a high risk of sea squalls any time owing to the onset of monsoon, and that the impending disaster would be catastrophic.