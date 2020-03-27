Big response to Sannadha Sena registration

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s call to the youth to be part of a volunteer force (Sannadha Sena) in the fight against COVID-19 has received a massive response, with around 30,000 registrations.
The State government began the initiative with a plan to mobilise 2.35 lakh youth. Youth Congress State president Shafi Parambil expressed wholehearted support to it. Registration can be done through www.sannadham.kerala.gov.in. The CM said on Friday that there were some technical difficulties, due to which the registration was suspended.
For more information, contact 155300 (BSNL). Those calling from other networks should attach the STD code 0471.
