Bid to glorify Maoists: BJP

BJP State secretary M.T. Ramesh has called on the government to publish a White Paper on the utilisation of Central funds for countering Maoist activities in the State.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Ramesh flayed attempts by Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and Communist Party of India State secretary Kanam Rajendran to glorify the Maoists.

He criticised the apathy of the LDF government towards the welfare of the tribal communities, which in turn promoted anti-national elements. “The AICC should clarify whether it endorses the stance of Chennithala, who seeks to highlight the anti-Maoist operation in Attappady as a human rights issue,” Mr.Ramesh said.

Regarding the Walayar issue, Mr.Ramesh warned of intensifying the protests if the government failed to ensure justice to the victims.

Veteran party leader Kummanam Rajasekharan will observe a hunger strike before the Secretariat on November 1 to raise the issue.