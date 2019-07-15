Bharathapuzha’s post-flood course worries experts

A Nila research team, which has been conducting study on the Bharathapuzha with an objective of its conservation, has expressed concern over the change of its course after last year’s floods.

The river with many turns and curves has changed its direction of flow in many places.

Weakening of dams

Considering weakening of the dams and bridges across the river, more expert studies should be done on the river, the team said.

The Nila Padana Gaveshana Kendram has been conducting studies for the last two years with an objective of reviving the Bharathapuzha. An eight-member team was employed for the study in 2017.

The team conducted study on water level, biodiversity on the banks of the river, history of the river, and socio-economic development on both sides of the river.

A digital mapping of the river has been done. Environmental impact, water scarcity, and deteriorating biodiversity were also topics of the study.

Special seminars led by Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi, have been held. Data were collected from Palakkad, Malappuram and Thrissur districts through which the river flows.

The team interacted with the people of the area.

From source

The team travelled from Anamala to Ponnani, where the river joins the sea.

The study has been conducted with the support of the Union Ministry of Water Resource, Union Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change, JNU, and biodiversity board.