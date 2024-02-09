GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bharat Ratna for M.S. Swaminathan hailed

February 09, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

Soumya Swaminathan, former Chief Scientist and Deputy Director General at the WHO, has welcomed the Centre’s decision to bestow Bharat Ratna on her father M.S. Swaminathan

M.S. Swaminathan’s seminal contributions to revolutionising Indian agriculture have earned him the title the father of Green Revolution in India, culminating in the highest civilian honour in recognition of his exemplary service to the agricultural sector.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the 36th Kerala Science Congress in Kasaragod, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan conveyed her pride and happiness at her father’s well-deserved recognition.

“I feel proud that my father’s work has been recognised, and the Government of India conferred the highest civilian award to him,” she said.

She said her father would have appreciated the honour, his dedication was always directed towards tangible results and the well-being of farmers and vulnerable communities.

Reflecting on her father’s altruistic motivations, she highlighted his unwavering commitment to improving the lives of farmers and the underprivileged, underscoring that his actions were never driven by a desire for accolades.

She recalled the heartfelt appreciation expressed by farmers wherever her father went, emphasising that their gratitude served as his primary source of inspiration.

She emphasised the significance of recognising scientists, asserting that their contributions to society should serve as role models for the youth.

