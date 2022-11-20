  1. EPaper
Beypore coastal police station Inspector suspended

He had been interrogated recently in connection with a gang rape case

November 20, 2022 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) A. Akbar who is also holding the additional charge of the Inspector General of Police (North Kerala) has placed under suspension Beypore coastal police station Inspector P.R. Sunu who was recently detained and quizzed in custody by the Thripunithura police in connection with a gang rape case.

The suspension order was issued on Sunday based on a report submitted by the Ernakulam District Police Chief citing his illegal nexus that led to his suspected participation in various crimes. Police sources clarified that the suspension was not related to the latest incident alone in which he was interrogated.

