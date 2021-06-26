Better facilities for police now: CM

Pinarayi launches new police station buildings

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the basic infrastructure facilities of the police have witnessed a considerable improvement in the last five years.

“Most of the police stations are now functioning from their own buildings. The rest of the stations will get their own buildings soon,” he said while inaugurating some police station buildings and launching the construction of a few others through videoconferencing on Saturday.

Besides inaugurating the new woman police station in Alappuzha, Thrithala police station in Palakkad, Chokli police station in Kannur, Mr. Vijayan commissioned the reconstructed buildings for the Ramankary and Edathua police stations in Alappuzha that were destroyed in the floods of 2018.

The new buildings include facilities such as feeding rooms and transgender cells, in addition to separate resting rooms for officers and dedicated spaces for storing arms and ammunition, records and evidences.

Other buildings launched included those for the Kannur rural district police headquarters, three upper-subordinate quarters for the Kozhikode City police, three lower-subordinate quarters for the Thrissur City police, a new police barrack in Palakkad and district-level training centres for the Kollam City and Thrissur City police.

The construction of buildings for the new Kerala Armed Police (KAP) Battalion VI, Alappuzha district police headquarters, Puthoor police station in Palakkad, a control room for the Emergency Response and Support System attached to the Thrissur Rural police were also launched on the occasion.