Beneficiary list for RAY housing scheme revised

The city Corporation has revised the beneficiary list for the second phase of the Rajiv Awaz Yojana (RAY) housing project at Mathippuram, after it was found that a few eligible beneficiaries were excluded and others wrongly included.

The project began six years back, with a plan to complete the construction of new flats in place of the old huts. The residents from the plot were shifted to a rehabilitation site set up by the Corporation, while a few of them shifted to rented accommodation.

The civic body had prepared a list of 320 beneficiaries for the project. However, with some of the intended beneficiaries submitting applications claiming that they were not included, the welfare standing committee had asked the Vizhinjam Health Inspector to enquire and submit a report. It was found that 28 families who had demolished their old huts for the housing projects were not included in the list, while 54 families who were yet to demolish their huts were included. Addressing these discrepancies, a final beneficiary list of 293 families has now been prepared.

The Corporation has also decided to bear the cost for power and water connections to the flat complexes, the works for which were completed at Mathippuram, near the Vizhinjam fishing harbour. As per the RAY project, the beneficiary has to pay a share of ₹54,000 for the flat. However, with many of the beneficiaries unable to pay this amount, it has been decided to make available loans through Kudumbashree for this purpose.

“Though the Corporation had held discussions with various banks, nothing was taken forward. Later, the Mayor took it up with Kudumbashree and it has now been decided to provide them loans. We will hold meetings with the beneficiaries this month. Those who can pay the amount on their own will not need this loan,” said Harbour ward councillor M.Nizamudeen.

The RAY project in Mathippuram was envisaged to construct flats for 1,032 families in the fishing community. In the first phase, which was completed a few years back, houses were provided to 222 families. These are spread out along the coast, with smaller housing blocks of four or five units each.

Under the RAY project, the Centre provided 50% of share of the funds for a house, the State Government provides 30%, the city Corporation provides 10% and the beneficiary has to pitch in with 10% of funds