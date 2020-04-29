Beautician trainer’s body found buried in Palakkad

The body of a woman who had gone missing last month from Kollam was found buried here on Wednesday. A music teacher from Kozhikode was arrested in connection with the murder of the woman.

The body of Suchitra, 42, from Mukhthala, Kollam, was found buried near a house at Sreeram Street, Manali, where music teacher Prasant Changaroth, 32, stayed for rent. The police said it was an illicit relation between Prasant and Suchitra that led to her murder.

Suchitra, a beautician trainer at a private firm in Kollam, had been missing since March 17. The police had launched an investigation following a complaint by her relatives.

Suchitra had left home on March 17 telling her family that she was going to Kochi for training. But she told her employer that she was taking leave for five days because her mother was ill. Her relatives approached the police after they found that Suchitra’s phone was constantly switched off since March 20.

The police zeroed in on Prasant after examining Suchitra’s phone call history. He reportedly admitted to his role in the murder of Suchitra.

The police said Prasant had sent his family away on Suchitra’s demand. Suchitra joined Prasant at his house here on March 18.

Following a quarrel, Prasant reportedly strangulated her using a table lamp cable. He chopped off both legs of Suchitra and tried to burn the body before burying it.

The body was exhumed and shifted to the District Hospital here for post-mortem.