Beaches, parks to reopen in Alappuzha

Beaches and parks in Alappuzha district will be reopened from October 4.

District Collector A. Alexander has issued an order in this regard on Friday.

Beaches and parks were closed in May due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown. Officials said that the decision to allow people on beaches and parks was part of the phased reopening of the tourism sector.

The District Disaster Management Authority has issued a set of guidelines for entry of people and activities on beaches and parks. People with COVID-19 symptoms and other diseases should not enter beaches and parks.