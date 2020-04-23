BDS to procure coffee beans from today

The Brahmagiri Development Society (BDS) will procure coffee beans from farmers in the district under the brand name “Brahmagiri Wayanad Coffee” from Thursday.

C.K. Saseendran, MLA, will inaugurate the procurement drive at Vengapally at 10 a.m. on the day, organisers said a release here.

The BDS has launched the initiative in order to ensure the maximum support to coffee farmers through value addition and market intervention, the organisers said.