Kerala

BDS to procure coffee beans from today

The Brahmagiri Development Society (BDS) will procure coffee beans from farmers in the district under the brand name “Brahmagiri Wayanad Coffee” from Thursday.

C.K. Saseendran, MLA, will inaugurate the procurement drive at Vengapally at 10 a.m. on the day, organisers said a release here.

The BDS has launched the initiative in order to ensure the maximum support to coffee farmers through value addition and market intervention, the organisers said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 23, 2020 12:12:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/bds-to-procure-coffee-beans-from-today/article31410424.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY