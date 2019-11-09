Nadubhagom Chundan wins 10th round of Champions Boat League

Lording over the Kayamkulam backwaters was Nadubhagom Chundan, with the unstoppable Tropical Titans spurring it to finish first in the 10th round of the Champions Boat League (CBL) on Saturday.

Completely outperforming its rivals, the Titans (Pallathuruthy Boat Club) made a clean finish and clinched the race in 4:39.76.

With this, Tropical Titans surged further up the table with 143 points, taking an unassailable lead in the inaugural edition of the CBL. It has won nine out of the 10 CBL races completed so far.

At Kayamkulam, Coast Dominators (United Boat Club, Kuttamangalam, Kainakary) finished runners-up by clocking 5:17.17 and Raging Rowers (Police Boat Club) finished third with a timing of 5:17.60.

Overall tally

The overall tally has Raging Rowers standing second with 70 points, followed by Coast Dominators at 63 points. They are followed by Mighty Oars ((NCDC Boat Club, Kumarakom, 62 points), Backwater Knights (Village Boat Club Edathua, 51 points), and Pride Chasers (Vembanad Boat Club, Kumarakom, 44 points).

Occupying the last three spots are Backwater Warriors (Town Boat Club, Kumarakom, 31 points), Thunder Oars (KBC/SFBC, Kumarakom, 24 points), and Backwater Ninjas (Brothers Boat Club, Edathua, 22 points).

The Kayamkulam leg saw two instances of penalty. Backwater Warriors violated track, thus inviting a five second addition to its timing in the second losers’ final. Backwater Knights had seven rowers not sticking to uniform, also leading to an addition of five seconds to the team’s timing in the heats.

The final two rounds of the CBL will be held at Kallada (November 16) and President’s Trophy Boat Race (November 23) in Kollam.

The Kayamkulam leg was inaugurated by Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran was the chief guest. U. Prathibha, MLA, presided. A.M. Ariff, MP, Krishna Teja, managing director, Kerala Tourism Development Corporation, German footballer Patrick Owomoyela, and others attended the event.