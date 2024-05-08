Battery-operated boat begins service at Mattupetty hydel tourism centre

The hydel tourism destination, under the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), at Mattupetty, near Munnar, in Idukki, switched to green energy. According to officials, a battery-operated boat began service at the Mattupetty hydel tourism centre on Tuesday.

State Hydel Tourism Director Narendra Nath Veluri said that this is the first time a hydel tourism destination under the Kerala Hydel Tourism Centre (KHTC) is switching to green energy. “These boats are equipped with an 11-kilowatt (kW) aquamot electric outboard and a 28hp motor, a transformation that saves approximately 6,500 litres of petrol per month, resulting in a yearly savings of ₹7,00,000 lakh. Moreover, this conversion prevents the emission of 15 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually. The batteries of these boats can be charged through solar energy,” said Mr. Veluri.

“The estimated cost of the boat is ₹50 lakh. Each boat can accommodate up to 20 tourists for a 30-minute ride. Initially, one boat will be used for service on a trial basis, and if it is successful, all boats under the KHTC will be switched to battery-operated boats,” said the official.

According to officials, the shift to electric boats promises to eliminate water, air, and noise pollution associated with traditional petrol-powered boats in the Mattupetty dam. The Mattupetty dam and premises are prime habitats for wild elephants and other animals.

Officials said that during the 2023-24 financial year, over 59,000 tourists enjoyed the boating facility at Mattupetty. An average of 2,000 tourists visited the destination daily. “At present, the destination is using eight boats, including speed boats, which will be shifted to battery-operated boats,” said Mr. Veluri.

Officials said that the shift from petrol catamaran boats to electric propulsion boats at Mattupetty Dam aims at attracting tourists and fostering eco-friendliness in the tourism industry.

The hydel tourism wing had stopped boat services in the Anayirankal dam centre on July 14, 2023, based on a directive by the Kerala High Court. An HC-appointed expert panel committee said that boating causes disturbances for wild elephants.

According to sources, switching to green energy boats in Mattupetty would help in avoiding issues like those faced by the Anayirankal dam centre.