Basheer Award for Malayalam writer M. Mukundan

Award panel says his novel Nritham Cheyyunna Kudakal captures the essence of Mayyazhi, its local culture and unique dialect

January 10, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau
Nritham Cheyyunna Kudakal, a novel penned by veteran author M. Mukundan, has been chosen for the 15th Basheer Award instituted by the Vaikom Mohammad Basheer Memorial Trust, Thalayolaparambu. The award carries a purse of ₹50,000, a citation and a statuette designed by late painter C.N. Karunakaran.

The novel has been chosen for the award by a committee chaired by P.K. Harikumar. Other members of the jury are K.S. Ravikumar, N. Ajayakumar, K.B. Prasanna Kumar. Announcing the award, the committee observed that the novel captures the essence of Mayyazhi (Mahé), its local culture and unique dialect.

The award will be presented at a function to be organised at Basheer Memorial Hall on January 21.

