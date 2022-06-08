Banks conduct credit outreach programme in Kannur

20 stalls set up at the fair to provide loans to entrepreneurs

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which is being organised as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, the State-Level Bankers’ Committee in association with the district lead bank and other prominent banks organised a credit outreach programme here on Wednesday.

A sum of ₹165 crore was sanctioned by banks in 3,400 loans at the programme.

District panchayat president P.P. Divya inaugurated the programme in the presence of District Collector S. Chandrasekhar and officials representing various banks.

Ms. Divya said that banks, unlike before, were now approaching people with services. Banks and entrepreneurs should work hand in hand to help the government meet its goal of creating 20 lakh jobs. However, recipients need to repay loans properly, and there should be a clear plan for it, she added.

Mr. Chandrasekar said all major banks in Kannur district had set up stalls under one umbrella under the slogan ‘Banks to the people’. Customers should earn the trust of banks by repaying loans in time and making deposits. People should start ventures using MSME loans and make Kannur the best entrepreneurship district, he added.

As many as 20 stalls of banks, including nationalised, private, scheduled and rural ones, were set up at the fair to offer loans to entrepreneurs.