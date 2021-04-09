Bank Manager found dead inside the bank

A 38-year-old Canara bank manager was found dead inside the bank at Koothuparamba.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Swapna, a resident of Mannuthy in Thrissur district. She was a branch manager of Syndicate bank at Thokkilangadi. She was found hanging in the bank.

Police said that she arrived at the bank at 9 a.m. The security guard had gone outside at the time of incident and found the bank manager dead inside the building.

Koothuparamba police have inquest the body and shifted to Koothuparamba taluk hospital. Her husband had died two years back, and she was residing in a rented house at Nirmalagiri. She is survived by two children aged 15 and 13.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000 and Direction Interventions System for Health Awareness (DISH) - 1056.