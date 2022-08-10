Kerala

Bail for Kannur Corporation councillor in sexual assault case

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court has granted bail to Congress leader and Kannur Corporation Kizhunna division councillor P.V. Krishnakumar in a case of molesting an employee of a women’s cooperative society.

The Edakkad police had arrested the councillor from Tirupati. The the case dates back to July 15. Krishnakumar had absconded after the Edakkad police registered a case. He had been hiding in lodges in Bengaluru, Gudalur, Hyderabad, and Wayanad.

The District Sessions Court had earlier dismissed his bail plea.


