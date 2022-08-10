Bail for Kannur Corporation councillor in sexual assault case
The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court has granted bail to Congress leader and Kannur Corporation Kizhunna division councillor P.V. Krishnakumar in a case of molesting an employee of a women’s cooperative society.
The Edakkad police had arrested the councillor from Tirupati. The the case dates back to July 15. Krishnakumar had absconded after the Edakkad police registered a case. He had been hiding in lodges in Bengaluru, Gudalur, Hyderabad, and Wayanad.
The District Sessions Court had earlier dismissed his bail plea.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.