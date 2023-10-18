Baffle range at Naval Armament Depot

October 18, 2023 01:41 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - KOCHI

A baffle range named ‘Eklavya’ was inaugurated at the Naval Armament Depot (NAD) at Aluva on Monday. Former naval shooter P.T. Raghunath inaugurated the range in the presence of Rear Admiral Upal Kundu CSO (Training) at the Southern Naval Command (SNC).

The six-lane firing range spread over an area of 30,000 sqm was designed by Terminal Ballistic Research Laboratory, Chandigarh, a DRDO laboratory. The facility will provide realistic training, both day and night, to all security personnel and trainees at the SNC, according to a press release.